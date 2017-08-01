Anti-Trump student diversity chief quits

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A student government representative has resigned after his controversial anti-conservative and anti-Trump comments came to light this week.

Yesterday The College Fix reported on University of Central Florida’s Student Government Association “diversity chair” Grayson Lanza’s declaration last year that “Trump supporters are not welcome on our campus.” Lanza also allegedly told a Trump supporter to his face: “I do not tolerate you and you are not welcome here.”

UCF’s Student Government Association voted 19-6 to confirm Lanza to the position of “diversity chair” last month. However, in the controversy surrounding his revealed hostility toward Trump voters, Lanza has stepped down, according to a Facebook post made by student body president Nick Larkins.