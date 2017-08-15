'Anti-Trumper' accused of executing Republican neighbor

A Pennsylvania man, who is a well-known critic of President Donald Trump, is now behind bars, accused of executing his Republican neighbor with two bullets to the head in a long-running “feud.”

Clayton Carter, 51, allegedly fatally shot George Brooks Jennings, also 51, outside his home in West Chester in the early morning hours of August 8.

Carter, whose front lawn is filled with hand-painted anti-Trump signs, reportedly had a history of disputes with other neighbors, some of whom described him to police as “unpredictable.”

Jennings was married and the father of a 9-year-old son. He was also a member of the Chester County Republican Committee.

The men “cursed” and argued on the night of the fatal shooting and police were called.

The cops diffused the situation and left, only to be called back hours later after reports of another argument, this time over a spotlight.

Carter accused Jennings of shining a light into his eyes as he was returning home, and went inside to fetch a .380-caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun. He then parked his car on Jennings’ lawn with his lights on full beam, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Philly.com.

Another heated argument ensued and Carter shot Jennings in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Carter then shot Jennings a second time in the head while standing over his body, according to police.

Carter admitted shooting Jennings, but said he acted in self-defense after Jennings threatened him with a knife.

“My client is claiming self-defense and justification,” Carter’s attorney, Terrence Marlowe told the paper. “Mr. Jennings was tormenting him and attacked him with a knife.”

Police did recover a knife at the scene, according to the complaint, but Carter had no injuries and did not call 9-1-1.

“That guy is a menace to society,” said Steve Oliver, brother of Jennings’ wife, Jill.

Oliver told the newspaper that Carter often targeted his brother-in-law and that his long-running dispute with Jennings resulted in more than 70 calls to police in the last five years.

Since January, police had a record of seven interactions with Carter, Police Chief Joseph Gleason said. Those included complaints of Carter revving his motorcycle, as well as calls that Carter made to police.

Carter had a history of violence that spanned nearly two decades — including another altercation with a neighbor in which he was accused of punching her in the face, according to court documents.

Carter had been arrested twice before in Pennsylvania. In 1998, he was arraigned in Chester County on felony counts of aggravated assaulted, trespassing, and assault, but the charges were reduced to a summary offense.

In October 2012, Carter was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault in Lancaster County, where he lived at the time, but authorities ultimately decided not to prosecute.