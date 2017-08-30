Are your taste buds affected by politics?

What food do you hate and why?

Don’t like spicy seasoning? Shy away from too much salt? Does anything green make you squirm? All of the above are reasons why people – adults and children, rational or not – don’t “like” certain foods.

There are other reasons to dislike foods though. What are they? Try politics.

Take a peek at HuffPo’s latest on what states hate what foods:

Now, do a majority of Californians really loathe well-prepared chicken fried in heart-friendly peanut oil? Well, no. Not really. Ask individuals and you may get a very different slant on the current survey. But left-leaning Californians – at least in a national survey – would apparently rather be caught dead than chowing down on Chick Fil-A. (Or at least admitting they do.)

But hey, who are we to judge?

“People in Mississippi, for example, swipe ‘hate’ on sour cream more often than any other haters on Earth,” HuffPo reports. “People in New Jersey, meanwhile, don’t seem to be big fans of the concept of gas station wine, even though it’s generally not available in their state.”

So maybe these food phobias are just a matter of preferring that to which you are accustomed, and shying away from that which you are told – for whatever reason – is bad. “Bad” is a subjective term that has little-to-nothing to do with the actual food and how it tastes, but revolves instead about a subjective set of standards that change faster than a teenage girl’s taste in boy bands.

I case you’re wondering, however, the following covers all the bases on California chicken hang-ups. Not a current video, but still something with which thinking people are having to contend even when it comes to providing a tasty chicken sandwich:

It’s not about food, folks!

Coconut oil: good, bad, or evil?

USA Today wants you to know coconut oil is not healthy for you. What’s more, it’s never been healthy!

If you’ve missed the ongoing fad … well, more power to you.

According to USA Today:

The Dietary Fats and Cardiovascular Disease advisory reviewed existing data on saturated fat, showing coconut oil increased LDL (“bad”) cholesterol in seven out of seven controlled trials. Researchers didn’t see a difference between coconut oil and other oils high in saturated fat, like butter, beef fat and palm oil. In fact, 82% of the fat in coconut oil is saturated, according to the data — far beyond butter (63%), beef fat (50%) and pork lard (39%).

And yet the French, who reportedly have a diet unfettered by a fear of saturated fats and cholesterol, seem immune to hazardous fallout. In fact, they seem to thrive on a diet rich in the stuff, according to a HuffPo article of 2015:

They (the French) consume up to 57 pounds of cheese a year – somehow have low rates of heart disease and a relatively high average life expectancy of 82 years. For comparison’s sake, just across the channel, British people have twice the heart disease-related deaths, though a similar life expectancy.

Quite the paradox! And it’s the reason why many Americans continue believing that coconut oil – high in saturated fats – aids in battling the bulge.

Perhaps the following in-depth analysis by life guru J.P. Sears could clear matters up. Take a look:

Despite recent reports, HealthLine still touts coconut oil “contains a unique combination of fatty acids with powerful effects on metabolism. Several studies show that just by adding coconut oil to your diet, you can lose fat, especially the ‘dangerous’ fat in the abdominal cavity.”

So, who to believe? The Food and Drug Administration or the results of those who have experienced significant weight loss while using coconut oil?

Only in New York City

Not sure what tickles your culinary fancy? Take a plane, train, or automobile to New York City for a wild-side taste extravaganza.

First on the list: Radish spaghetti. That’s right, veggies are coming out (of the side dish, that is).

“Chef Amanda Cohen’s whole M.O. is to prove that vegetables can be the star of the meal,” according to Refinery 29. Pretty colorful splash that certainly appeals to the eye. And what’s that on top? Parmesan? Think again. Try horseradish.

Dirt Candy, a lovely hole-in-the-wall on Allen Street, will provoke “aahs” of approval. So will Ube Soft Serve Ice Cream at Soft Swerve just down the way. While the cream is creamy enough, flavors are daring.

Matcha, black sesame, and ube (a kind of purple yam) are not the kind of ice cream one can just pick up at the local market.

To finish up this taste of the tantalizing, dig into delicious at the Spot Desert Bar on Marks Place.

“This potted-optical illusion is actually a sweet treat: Dig your gardening spoon in layers of berries, soft cheesecake, and meringue kisses. You can water your soil with black rose milk tea and even finish it off with some fertilizing raspberry sorbet.”

Love it or hate it! Only in New York!