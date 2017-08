(WASHINGTON TIMES) A group of atheists says the weekly Bible study at the White House is “disturbing,” “scary” and maybe even illegal.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said public officials should read the good book in private, “not in your official capacity and at your government desk.”

“Do it on your own time, not on the taxpayers’,” the atheist group said in a press release on Thursday. “In short, get off your knees and get to work.”