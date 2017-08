(DAILY MAIL) The producer of anti-vaccination film Vaxxed has been banned from Australia after entering the country to secretly tour the movie around the nation.

Polly Tommey revealed she had been banned in two separate Facebook videos after arriving in New Zealand with the rest of the team.

She claimed her phone had been confiscated by immigration officials, who had taken photographs of her emails, and she had been told she would not be welcome back for three years.