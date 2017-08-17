Barcelona terror: 12 dead, 80 injured as van rams pedestrians

A van swerved back and forth at about 50 mph on a popular tourist street in Barcelona, killing at least 12 people and injuring about 80.

ISIS has now claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack Thursday near the famous, tree-lined Las Ramblas promenade.

Police said a Moroccan man named Driss Oukabier, believed to have rented the van used in the attack, has been arrested. The Spanish TV station TVE said it was unclear if Oukabir was among the attackers.

Another suspect, whom police are calling a terrorist, has died in a shootout with police, reported Spain’s TV3.

Local state television reported that about two and a half hours after the attack, the second suspect, driving a white Ford Focus, rammed a police officer at a police checkpoint on the outskirts of Barcelona. The suspect got out of the car and engaged in a shootout with police in which he was killed.

Police also said they investigated a van about 50 miles away in the small town of Vic in Catalonia. They found no explosives but believe the vehicle was related to the attack.

Spanish media previously reported the second van had been rented as a getaway car, Reuters said.

Soon after the attack, Spain’s El Periodico newspaper reported two armed men were holed up in a nearby Turkish restaurant in the Spanish coastal city’s center. But police now say what was thought to be a standoff was people barricading themselves in the restaurant.

The city remains on lockdown, and many people are sheltering inside stores.

The Jewish Chronicle reported the incident occurred outside the Maccabi kosher restaurant across from the city’s medieval Jewish quarter

An eyewitness told Sky News: “It was quite terrifying. All of a sudden scores of people ran towards us, hysterical, children hysterical … first of all they said someone had been shot.

“All of a sudden a second wave of people came down the street, we just ran, I lost my husband in the melee. The shops went into lockdown mode.”

El Periodico reported the CIA had warned local police two months ago that Las Ramblas could be the scene of a terrorist attack.

Barcelona’s mayor, Ada Colau, said a minute of silence will be held Friday in the city’s main square “to show that we are not scared.”

ISIS supporters celebrated the attack on social media before ISIS officially took responsibility for it.

In Washington, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. stands “ready to assist law enforcement and national security authorities in Spain.”

“Terrorists around the world should know the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice,” Tillerson said.

President Trump tweeted: “The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!”

The office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the “revolting attack.”

“We are thinking with profound sadness of the victims of the revolting attack in Barcelona – with solidarity and frienship alongside the Spanish people,” tweeted spokesman Steffen Seibert.

French President Emmanuel Macron said via Twitter: “We remain united and determined,” saying his thoughts were with the victims of the “tragic attack.”

Vehicles have been used in at least seven Islamic terrorist attacks in Europe over the past year.

Among them were the July 2016 Bastille Day attack in France on Nice’s famous beachfront avenue, which killed 86 people. London was targeted twice this year. An attack on pedestrians on Westminster Bridge near parliament in March killed five people and injured about 50. Another, in the London Bridge area, killed eight.

Developing story …