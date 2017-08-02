×

Discover Richard Rives’ books, “Time Is the Ally of Deceit” and “Too Long in the Sun,” at the WND SuperStore!

author-image Richard Rives About | Email | Archive
Richard Rives is president of Wyatt Archaeological Research and author of "Too Long in the Sun" and the "Time is the Ally of Deceit" book and DVD study series. Allow Richard to explain for himself what he believes about God's law and grace in his WND video, "Can a man preach law without being legalistic?"
rss feed Subscribe to feed

JUST THE FACTS: Be sure to 'delight in the law of the Lord'

Exclusive: Richard Rives warns against being ungodly like 'chaff the wind drives away' ...more

...
Comments
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.