(Durango Herald) A bear that broke into an SUV early Friday in Durango took it for a short ride, rolling it out of a driveway and crashing it into a mailbox.

The commotion woke Ron Cornelius and his wife, who found the trashed Subaru in their yard on Timberline Drive in Timberline View Estates.

“Usually, I don’t get up at 5 o’clock unless there is a bear driving a car down the street,” Cornelius joked.