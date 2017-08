(The Hill) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) is writing a book for teens interested in progressive politics, called “Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution.”

The book, designed as a how-to guide for students eager to begin work as political activists, is out on August 29th, The Guardian reported.

In a forward to the book, Sanders notes that he overwhelmingly won younger voters among all demographics during his 2016 bid for president.

Sanders also told Teen Vogue that the book will explain to a younger audience how to get involved with America’s democratic system.