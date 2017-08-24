Bill Clinton's childhood friend: Hillary in no position to complain of 'creepy' men

In her new election memoir “What Happened,” former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton says her “skin crawled” during a debate with Republican nominee Donald Trump.

She claims she wanted to tell Trump “back up, you creep, get away from me” and that she had to hold the microphone “extra hard” to keep her composure.

But some women aren’t buying Clinton’s attempt at playing the victim.

Among them is Dolly Kyle, childhood friend of “Billy” Clinton, a longtime romantic partner of the former president and the author of the 2016 election blockbuster “Hillary the Other Woman.”

She scoffed at the idea Hillary Clinton could have been discomfited standing next to Trump.

“First, how does Hillary Clinton define ‘creepy?'” she asked. “She is married to a rapist and serial sex abuser. She hangs out with John Podesta, Sidney Blumenthal, George Soros and Anthony Weiner, among other swamp dwellers. Then she calls Donald Trump ‘creepy’ for standing too close to her on a public stage. That would be funny if it weren’t so pitiful.

“Second, what in the world is ‘marriage’ as defined by the Clintons? It’s a co-dependent, coat-tail clutching, power-and-money-grubbing criminal conspiracy on an international scale. It’s a woman attacking other women rather than having the gumption to divorce a pervert and make her own way in the world. Some people might think that’s ‘creepy.'”

Kyle accused Hillary Clinton of being a false feminist and suggested the former first lady’s actions have undermined the entire feminist movement. Kyle claimed Hillary Clinton’s conduct has put women’s rights groups in the position of covering for the Clintons instead of calling them out for their behavior.

“The National Organization for Women, that public bastion of feminism, has been shamefully silent over the decades as the Clintons have used and abused women (and men) as needed in their unabated quest for money and power,” Kyle said. “Ask some of the Haitian women how they feel about the Clintons’ wholesale rape of their country through the disdainfully greedy actions of the Clinton Foundation.”

Kyle also said Clinton is trying to have it both ways, claiming to be a strong woman yet also feigning weakness and looking for sympathy.

“In her new book, Hillary says that rather than challenging Donald Trump for standing too close to her during the second presidential debate, she just clutched her microphone tighter,” Kyle noted. “Isn’t this a great example for women? Cower and clutch. The fact is, Hillary clutched that microphone tighter when she saw Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey sitting in the audience, silently accusing her and her putative ‘husband’ by their mere presence.”

Indeed, Kyle argues Hillary Clinton has never apologized or even accepted responsibility for covering for Bill Clinton’s behavior. Kyle says Hillary Clinton actually led the campaigns of personal destruction against the former president’s alleged female victims.

“Billy Clinton never denied raping Juanita Broaddrick, although he denied sexually assaulting Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey,” Kyle observed. “The pathological liar also denied having a relationship with me over a couple of decades, although letters to me in his own handwriting (saying things like ‘I miss you’ and ‘We’ll get together somehow’) on ‘Governor of Arkansas’ stationery are appended to my publicly available deposition. Hillary led the attacks against Juanita, Paula, Kathleen and me, as well as every woman he attacked over the decades. She sees this as OK because this is war, and she is the avenger. Some people might think that’s creepy. It’s certainly not a stellar example of feminism.”

Clinton’s spectacular rejection by the American people in 2016 raises the question: Why won’t Hillary Clinton just go away?

It’s simple, argues Kyle. She psychologically can’t.

“It’s not odd for a person who has spent her entire life scratching and clawing to get to the presidency to keep on keeping on,” Kyle said of Clinton’s behavior. “What else can she do? She’s obsessed … and defeated, but she doesn’t know the fight has been called.

“Hillary can’t go away. She can’t shut up. She can’t be a gracious loser, and she will continue to do whatever she can to reinvent history. Imagine writing a book title ‘What Happened’ as if the 2016 election were hers as a matter of right. She is so arrogant that she has to explain what forces conspired against her to cause the unbelievable loss. She has media support in this, of course, because the left-leaners never saw it coming, and they want to blame someone else, too.”

Kyle suggested the biased mainstream media are encouraging Hillary Clinton’s delusions by promoting the narrative President Trump’s victory was somehow illegitimate.

“Hillary will try to assign some of the blame for her loss to the Russians, despite the fact that she was the presidential candidate with the chummy connections over there,” Kyle said. “Hillary (and the media) will perpetuate the myth of her winning the ‘popular vote.’ They will ignore the mounting evidence of voter fraud in California where all those ‘popular’ votes were cast. They will ignore the fact that our Founding Fathers had the brilliant foresight to design the Electoral College to keep one or two populous states from dictating to the rest of the country.”

Kyle also claimed Hillary Clinton may be scared of finally suffering the consequences for her scandal-plagued career.

“Maybe, just maybe, Hillary thinks that by being vocal and visible she can maintain enough support from the Democrat Party to keep her from being investigated, charged, convicted and sent to prison for any of dozens of crimes, up to and including treason,” Kyle alleged.

Whatever the case, a resigned Kyle stated she doesn’t believe Hillary Clinton will ever go away nor ever accept full responsibility for her defeat. She will continue to blame others.

“It would have been impossible for Hillary to lash out (or do anything else) honestly because she has very little history of acting from a position of honesty and integrity,” Kyle said. “She can’t spontaneously be honest about anything. Everything Hillary says and does is calculated to advance her position. Truth is an obstacle to be avoided.

“I think it’s quite possible that Hillary believes what she says, because she is a pathological liar. Pathological liars believe their own stories, and that’s what makes them appear credible to gullible people. Unfortunately for Hillary, she has had so many bumps on the head or physical illnesses of some sort that she’s having trouble keeping her stories straight. She also has memory problems, as we know from her repeatedly claiming ‘I don’t recall’ under oath.

“In summary, I know Hillary and Billy well enough to know that if they say it’s sunny outside, I’m going to grab an umbrella.”

