Bird lover's

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Each evening bird lover Tom stood in his backyard, hooting like an owl.

One night, an owl called back to him. For a year, the man and his feathered friend hooted back and forth. He even kept a log of the “conversation.”

Just as he thought he was on the verge of a breakthrough in interspecies communication, his wife had a chat with her next-door neighbor.

“My husband spends his nights … calling out to owls,” she said.

“That’s odd,” the neighbor replied. “So does my husband.”

