Black, Latino students won't share space at university

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Black and Latino student groups at the University of Florida recently protested a plan to house their organizations in one building, saying it would erase and marginalize their black and brown bodies and their cultures at the predominantly white institution.

The students who were upset with the shared-building concept belong to two groups on campus, the Institute of Black Culture and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Culture, also called La Casita.

The university recently razed the two old homes that housed the Black and Latino student groups as part of a construction project and had pushed a blueprint to replace those two facilities with a U-shaped building that would house both the Institute of Black Culture and the Institute of Hispanic-Latino Culture.