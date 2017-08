(YAHOO) — Meegan Hefford, a 25-year-old mother-of two, was found unconscious in her Mandurah apartment and was pronounced dead days later.

Ms Hefford, who had been competing as a bodybuilder since 2014, was on a diet of protein shakes and eating protein-rich foods including lean meat and egg whites.

She was a body builder studying paramedicine and a mother to a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.