Border truck inspections leave drug cartels 'fuming'

For years, the Obama administration policy was for border agents to inspect loaded trucks coming into the U.S. sporadically, according to a report from Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Just once in a while.

Sometimes yes, sometimes no.

Which gave drug operations an open door to spy on American inspection practices on a particular day and run their concealed loads of drugs through when inspections were at an ebb.

But President Donald Trump has specified that every truck entering the U.S. now must be inspected, and drug cartels on both sides of the border with Mexico reportedly are fuming mad.

The report comes from sources connected to the Washington watchdog Judicial Watch.

“The Trump administration is finally allowing customs officers to screen all cargo trucks entering the U.S. from Mexico and sources on both sides of the border tell Judicial Watch Mexican drug cartels are fuming,” Judicial Watch reported.

America’s border security forces now are using X-ray and other non-invasive tech to screen every cargo truck cross from Mexico into the U.S. – “after eight years of sporadic or random screening permitted under the Obama administration,” Judicial Watch reported.

“We felt like we were the welcoming committee and not like we were guarding our borders,” veteran U.S. Customs agent Patricia Cramer told Judicial Watch.

She’s president of the Arizona chapter of the agency’s employee union.

“The order was to facilitate traffic, not to stop any illegal drugs from entering the country. We want to enforce the law. That’s what we signed up for.”

