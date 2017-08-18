Boy, 10, delivers baby brother, saves his life

(KPLC) A quick-thinking 10-year-old Louisiana boy was able to deliver his baby brother and save the newborn’s life after realizing he wasn’t breathing.

Ashly Moreau was in the bathroom when she felt the baby’s feet hanging out, KPLC reports.

Alert, Jayden Fontenot ran to his grandmother’s home next door to have her call 911 before returning to help his mother.

“When he got to the bathroom, he just took a deep breath and said, ‘ok, Mom, just tell me what I need to do,’ ” Moreau said. “He didn’t look scared, he looked calm and brave and I said ‘ok, I’m going to tell you what to do and we need to get your brother out as fast as possible because he’s breeched and he can’t breathe.’”