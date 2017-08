(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — Long hair? Can’t learn here.

Jessica Oates of Mont Belvieu, Texas, told KTRK she’s battling with her son’s school over his long locks and she’s not going down without a fight.

According to the outlet, Barbers Hill school has a strict dress code, which includes stipulations about hair length. Oates was made aware of the rules, which require that male pupils’ hair be above the eyes, ears and neck, when she enrolled her son.