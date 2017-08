(Atlanta Journal-Constitution) A bride and groom had been married for only a few hours after a fight broke out and they were placed in handcuffs and arrested.

Eyewitnesses told “Inside Edition” that about ten people went to a bar in Edmonton Saturday night. The bride was in her gown, the groom in his tux.

The wedding party was there for about 20 minutes before the bartender cut them off and security asked them to leave, “Inside Edition” reported.

That’s when the fight started. Eyewitnesses said the unnamed bride was in the middle of the melee.