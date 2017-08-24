Camping World CEO faces backlash over anti-president comment

(AlphaNews) The new owner of Minnesota-based Gander Mountain had some strong words for supporters of President Donald Trump after the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia last week.

Marcus Lemonis: If you’re OK with what Trump said, don’t shop at my businesses from CNBC.

Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and the host of CNBC’s The Profit went on the show August 16 and told the hosts of Power Lunch, “There’s no doubt that there is probably not many consumers in this country today that are in favor of what has been said in the last couple days and if they are, quite frankly, don’t shop at my business.”