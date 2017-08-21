Catholic statue vandalized: Christian crosses next?

(CATHOLIC ONLINE) — Vandals have spray-painted a statue of Junipero Serra at a park across the street from Mission San Fernando on Thursday. A photo of the vandalized statue has gone viral.

St. Serra’s face, chest, and hands are spray painted red, and the word “murder” is written in white down his front. A Native American boy standing with him as part of the statue has red painted under his eyes and down his front as though he were crying blood. A swastika was also painted on the boy. It is unclear if the swastika was part of the original vandalism, or done shortly afterwards.

The statement is to suggest that St. Serra was a participant in the genocide of Native Americans by Europeans.