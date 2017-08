(Newsbusters) Satire has its limits. When it comes to dealing with national tragedies, it’s best to respectfully stay out of it.

Weekly French magazine Charlie Hebdo published its latest issue on August 29. On the cover was a cartoon which depicted Nazi flags and the bodies of saluting Nazis drowning in a flood. The caption read: “Dieu Existe! Il A Noye Tous Les Neo Nazis Du Texas!”

For those who don’t speak French, that translates to: “God Exists! He Drowned All Neo Nazis of Texas!”