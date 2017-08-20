Charlottesville had to be a setup

Anyone who doesn’t realize that Charlottesville was a complete setup must be blind.

First, they were all Democrats.

KKK? All Democrats.

Black Lives Matter? Democrats.

Antifa? Democrats.

What does it take for you to figure out that paid, bused-in counter-protesters are not valid participants in any demonstration?

They are there to cause chaos, instill fear and give politicians and the liberal media an excuse to stop any protest to stop the globalists from erasing American history.

Even the police were told to stand down, and no members of Black Lives Matter or Antifa were to be arrested, no matter how violent things became.

Anyone who supports Black Lives Matter and Antifa’s ISIS-style efforts to destroy American history and stifle free speech is an accomplice to anarchy.

Michael A. Pacer