Charlottesville, I tried to warn you

I have warned for more than 27 years that we are in a spiritual battle of good versus evil. White people are under attack – especially white, straight, conservative Christian men of power. The children of the lie hate them because they represent good. They love truth, freedom, responsibility, the values that make America great.

Evil already wiped out black and Hispanic men – separated them from their families and deluded their thinking. Evil, too, has chipped away at whites, the last men standing in the way to stop evil from completely taking over America.

But white men have forsaken their responsibility to lead their wives and children in the right way, and to tell the truth in the world without anger, fear or apology.

Instead, white men take a timid, people-pleasing, apologizing approach toward their wives in the home, and toward angry blacks and others in the world. Their fear and weakness toward the children of the lie only makes them a greater target for evil.

Younger whites see the anti-white male and anti-truth attacks and become angry. Since their parents failed to show strength, they do not see the right way forward. They turn away from their weak fathers and from God.

Anger is out of control in America today. We all know that the left has fully embraced anger and victimhood. But the right too has anger, revealing itself in fear.

Thank God that Donald Trump is president. He is a unifier who sets an example of strength without anger, telling the truth boldly and showing real love for America.

President Trump called for us to love and respect for one another and our history after violence broke out over a “Unite the Right” rally protesting the planned removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue at a park in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Before the rally started, Alt-Right figures and speakers Richard Spencer and “Baked Alaska” were reportedly pepper-sprayed. Police reportedly allowed “counter-protesters” to invade the rally space, declared an “unlawful assembly” and forced “Unite the Right” rally-goers out of Lee Park, where they had a permit to gather and speak.

Leftist Antifa and Black Lives Matter agitators clashed with white advocacy groups, nationalists, veterans and free-speech activists. People on both sides used pepper spray and homemade weapons. Some on the right wielded sticks and shields. Leftists and blacks threw rocks, cement-filled soda cans and water bottles. A white, male driver plowed his car into a crowd of Antifa and black marchers, injuring nearly 20 and killing a woman.

Media and politicians decried “white supremacists,” but hardly a peep about Antifa or black violence.

The media and politicians have long ignored, downplayed and excused unprovoked black and leftist violence against whites, conservatives and Trump supporters. Since whites and conservatives have said nothing for so long, now some whites are coming out in the wrong way – taking on the anger and false-identity politics of most blacks and leftists.

You become like what you hate. Because blacks are kept angry by being endlessly told about supposedly “racist” attacks against other blacks in the past, and because they put their false identity in blackness rather than in what’s right, blacks have been attacking whites in disproportionate interracial violence and aggression for decades, but we only hear about white “racism.” Now whites are coming out in smaller numbers and attacking people in some instances as well – we saw this most notably with Dylann Roof, who was angry about black-on-white crime and the false mainstream narrative of white “racism” (which doesn’t exist and never has).

I have interviewed and exhorted Alt-Right figures, including Richard Spencer, Christopher Cantwell and others, not to go with anger and blame, not to put their identity in physical things such as “white identity,” but in what’s right, or they will suffer spiritually the way blacks, liberal women, radical homosexuals and others do.

We saw Google protect leftists hung up in their false identity by firing employee James Demore, who wrote a memo about the left’s shallow, misguided focus on “diversity.” Google’s radical leftist upper management protected weak, vulnerable “snowflake” employees from the truth, rather than engage in real dialogue.

I experienced this leftist hatred firsthand Friday when Equinox gym employees and management harassed me, got in my face and kicked me out upon hearing me in an interview with Cincinnati radio host Bill Cunningham. They grew so aggressive in the midst of my phone call that I cursed, “Get the f— out of my face!” I apologized soon afterward, but they refused to forgive and complained that I said that “racism” doesn’t exist and that I am a Trump supporter. So they overreacted in anger and hurt the image of their company.

One thing I want all people to know: Anger is weakness; it is not strength. And putting your identity in your race, gender, sexuality, intellect, wife, family or any physical thing is a moral failure and means you don’t know God.

Stay with truth. Pray. Drop your anger. (With anger, you are part of the problem.) Then you will see clearly how to defeat evil.

