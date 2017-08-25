Cheerleading coach behind 'split' videos fired from previous job

(NY POST) The cheerleading coach who was placed on administrative leave after disturbing videos emerged of young girls being forced into painful splits lost a job last year and was passed over for another position because of concerns about his controversial practices, according to reports.

Ozell Williams — one of five employees now on leave at East High School in Denver after being caught on camera holding down an incoming freshman as she screamed for him and teammates to stop — was fired as a consultant from Boulder High School in 2016 after a parent complained and a coach saw him forcing a girl to do splits, also known as “breaking,” KUSA reports.