(AOL) Conspiracy theorist and founder of media outlet InfoWars Alex Jones came under fire Thursday night after he shared a video that claims Michelle Obama is a man.

The video was posted to Jones’ website, InfoWars, after the 43-year-old claimed during his podcast that it provided “proof” that Obama was a man.

Jones pointed to photos of the former first lady wearing pants or skirts that crease, saying they show a “large bulge inside her pants,” and claimed that late comedian Joan Rivers’ 2014 comment calling Obama a “tranny” is proof his theory is right.