(Chicago Tribune) President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to wait for all the facts before making public pronouncements on important matters.

But just a few hours after a terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday Trump’s Twitter feed spit out some non-factual information.

After attackers ran down a large tourist crowd on Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas promenade, killing at least 13, the president tweeted, “Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!”