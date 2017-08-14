Civil war 'becoming real threat for South Africa'

Civil war is looming larger and larger as a threat in South Africa as the once-prosperous nation pursues a race-driven agenda that already has damaged to its neighbors to the north, says Charl Van Wyk, a longtime missionary in the troubled nation.

It’s because of the current government’s aggressive move toward communism, he explains.

“We are going to see the same disaster in South Africa that we’ve seen further north of our borders,” Van Wyk told WND in an interview.

He’s the author of “Shooting Back,” which documents an attack more than 20 years ago on his church by terrorists intent on killing hundreds. His response was to pull a small handgun and return fire, a stunning move that disorganized the terrorists and left them running for their lives.

The descent into communism is not a surprise, since Nelson Mandela, a former political prisoner and former president of South Africa was also a former communist.

Recently uncovered links between Mandela and the South African Communist Party, or SACP, indicate Mandela was once an active communist agitator, a claim he vehemently denied while alive.

In 2011, British Historian Stephen Ellis released a paper announcing Mandela was indeed a former member of the SACP and was even on the influential Central Committee.

According to Ellis, Mandela joined the SACP several years before he was sentenced to life in prison.

The SACP led a guerrilla war against the South African government during apartheid. SACP bombings claimed the lives of scores of civilians, prompting the United States to classify the group as a terrorist organization.

Though Mandela eventually left the SACP and joined the African National Congress, or ANC, the two groups were still prominent allies.

“The Tri-Partite Alliance – the African National Congress, the South African Communist Party and the labor federation COSATU – cooperated closely in the fight against apartheid,” according to Douglas Foster, an associate professor at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

In fact, after Mandela’s death, the SACP released a statement lauding his work as a communist ally.

“To us as South African communists, [Comrade] Mandela shall forever symbolize the monumental contribution of the SACP in our liberation struggle. The contribution of communists in the struggle to achieve the South African freedom has very few parallels in the history of our country. After his release from prison in 1990, [Mandela] became a great and close friend of the communists till his last days,” the statement read.

Further, the ANC’s military force was communist-backed, receiving intelligence training from the East German Stasi, Ellis claims.

“We’ve had a major challenge with communism in South Africa,” Van Wyk said. “In fact, the African National Congress, Nelson Mandela’s group, was completely communist backed. Both by China and Russia.”

Now, the current president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, plans to dig deeper into communism, hoping to seize white farmers’ lands without compensation, according to the London Telegraph.

Zuma plans to unite the black parties in the parliament of South African to vote for the plan, as it would require a significant majority in parliament to change the law.

Van Wyk is terrified of such a policy being implemented in South Africa and believes the country is on the brink of civil war.

As WND has reported extensively, South Africa is quickly spiraling into disarray as the current leftist government led by Mandela’s party, the ANC, has begun implementing wealth-distribution schemes.

The terror attack that Van Wyk derailed in 1993 – only 11 were killed when terrorists with automatic weapons and grenades attacked a packed church service – introduced Van Wyk to such violence.

“When one sees the chaos that is caused by communism, it is so destructive,” Van Wyk said.

Since the ANC took over power, its policies have been completely destructive, he said.

“Our country is falling to pieces, our police force is falling to pieces, our medical systems are going down the drain,” he said.

Government funded infrastructure is so bad that Van Wyk says he “wouldn’t even want to take my pet dog into the hospital.”

Corruption has increased as well, and Van Wyk claims government-run electric companies even force black-outs to give repair contracts to their business partners.

He points out the scenario isn’t new.

“Just north of us in Zimbabwe, we’ve seen that many of the farms have been taken away from the farmers – mainly white farmers, but there have also been black farmers who have lost their land. But the land hasn’t been given to the middle-class Zimbabweans to work the farm. They’ve been taken over by a bunch of rebel youth, and they’ve just destroyed every vestige of Western civilization,” Van Wyk explained.

Van Wyk is referring to the seizure of land by Zimbabwe’s dictator Robert Mugabe, who then distributed the land to his “rebel” friends and other government officials.

This land-redistribution scheme had a disastrous effect on the Zimbabwean economy.

According to Quartz Africa, Zimbabwe transformed from an exporter to an importer of food, as commercial farmers lost their farms to black Zimbabweans who did not have the skills required to farm the land.

Agriculture previously contributed to 40 percent of Zimbabwe’s foreign currency earnings through exports.

“The country that was once dubbed ‘the breadbasket of the region’ has suffered an estimated $12 billion in lost agriculture production since the land occupations [redistribution] took place and has had to rely on donor handouts and food imports from neighboring countries,” reported Quartz Africa.

The farmers forced out of Zimbabwe went into neighboring Zambia and increased food production in Zambia to the point it was no longer a net importer of food but an exporter.

A mere 200 farmers accomplished this, “that is the caliber of farmers that were farming in Zambia as a result of the chaos,” Van Wyk said.

