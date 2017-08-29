Civil war happens despite, not because

This week’s column continues the subject we started last week, specifically how to make a living when you decide to get out of Dodge – meaning leaving the city for a safer country location.

But before I get back to that, I’d like to pay notice to the incredible number of comments (over 250) from that column in which I argue civil war was likely coming to the United States.

As usual, a lot of the comments were about how many angels could dance on the head of a pin, but there were plenty of posts from the usual river sailors on “de Nile”.

One in particular caught my fancy:

Yikes! Mr. Mclene is nuts! Either that or he owns a “prepping company.” We’re not going to have a civil war. Most Americans don’t care about anything other than sports, video games and their favorite TV show. We can’t even get 45% of eligible voters to vote. Republicans can’t repeal Obamacare, Democrats can’t take your gun away. Trump said he’d get out of Afghanistan before he got elected and now he’s doing the same thing Obama did. Big Business owns America. Obama had an Ivy League Swamp Monster Treasury Secretary straight from the Federal Reserve, Trump has an Ivy League Swamp Monster treasury secretary straight from Goldman Sachs, no difference. If we were going to have a civil war, you’d first see the majority of Americans taking a mild enough interest in politics to actually vote. But you don’t.

I always find this kind of thought process confusing. It’s the “it can’t happen here” school of illogic. Its proponents espouse the “magic soil” system that insists that just being located in the artificial boundaries of a portion of the North American continent abrogates all of human nature and historical evidence. And it’s wrong.

Is prepping the right thing for to do for Christians? Or should we just be trusting in the Lord? Learn about that balance in “Be Thou Prepared” by Carl Gallups – “Equipping the Church for Persecution and Times of Trouble.”

The people who live within the current boundary of these United States have already been subject to three “civil wars” (Yep, three; remember the Alamo?) that resulted in the combined deaths of hundreds of thousands. And there have been several points in America’s short history when we avoided at least a couple more civil wars. While exact numbers are debatable, most historians agree that the average colonists during the Revolutionary War wanted no part of the mayhem.

“It does not take a majority to prevail … but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.” – Samuel Adams. (By the way, if you’re wondering how a beer brand can be quoted, you need to study a bit more.)

Does anyone out there truly believe the vast majority of the Chinese people gave a rip about the difference between Mao and the Empire? Or that the Russian peasants largely favored and actively supported the Bolsheviks over the Tsars?

With the possible exception of the Texas-Mexican civil war (you know … because … well, Texans), civil wars are always started by relatively small groups at odds with other small groups who subsequently drag portions of the uninterested or frightened majority into the dispute.

Civil wars don’t happen because the majority wants one, they occur despite it.

Today we’re going to delve into one of the most important aspects of moving to a retreat home.

Finding a region is mostly a matter of due diligence and personal preference, and we’ll look at those aspects in later column when we address finding and moving to a personal redoubt. But before you move anywhere, you have to make sure that you’ll be in a stable-enough financial position to be able to remain there. Don’t necessarily assume that your pension will see you through. If things get bad enough, pensions and many forms of retirement savings can – and have – been “nationalized” for the “public benefit.”

So the first thing to do when you decide to hit the trail is to get out of debt. I don’t mean waiting long enough to pay off the house, since you’ll gain little or nothing equity-wise if moving soon is your priority. But if possible, kill the credit-card balance, close out the student loans, clear any other debt (especially those forms that are secured debt). Even if it means your balance upon selling a house is reduced, calculate how much debt can be eliminated from the proceeds of the home sale before you go property hunting in your preferred retreat area.

Why?

Because you’ll be surprised how little it takes to live on in a rural location if you don’t owe anyone anything. To that end, buying a nice piece of land with a crappy singlewide for cash is way better than getting a mansion with hefty mortgage payments. You can always build your dream home (and shed, barns and coops) on the property later.

Notice I said “if possible” above when it comes to getting out of debt. I realize for most of us, completely killing all our debt and still having enough to make a move isn’t always possible. But the less debt you have riding your back, the more likely your transition to a place of greater security will be successful.

Next, before you go out the door of your old place, pre-plan your gainful employment at the new digs – and don’t make the fatal assumption that your present vocation will translate easily to your new community.

I once made just that mistake as a youngster. I had a good-paying job during one of my brief forays at city life; and when I decided I’d had enough urbanization, I moved to a more rural location … secure in my untested belief that my city-learned skills would be in demand everywhere.

They weren’t. Don’t do that.

But times have changed since my youthful mistake. Depending on what you do for your daily bread, these days it’s often possible to take your job with you. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2015 “… 38 percent of people in management, business, and financial operations and 35 percent of people in professional and related occupations did some or all of their work from home.”

Check out some options in the WND Superstore preparedness department. New products of all kinds being added regularly for all your prepper needs – from informational books, movies to shovels, water purifiers, and food from soup to nuts!

No doubt, if you’re in one of those positions, you already know if telecommuting is a possibility where you work. If the management wants you to come in once a week – but that would be a hardship – maybe you can convince them that once a month would do, particularly if you sweeten the deal by offering to work at a reduced salary. Just saying. …

Of course if your boss isn’t receptive, you can always go freelance. I know at least three people in my area that make their bread and butter on the Internet. Two of those do web design and another hawks western memorabilia and antique farm tools on eBay.

On the other hand, if a telecommuting job isn’t a possibility for you, you’ll need to grow a local job or business. If so, next week I’ll tell you some of the jobs that you can land or create in a country setting. And I’ll give you the secret to make that much easier.

So until then, get prepared.