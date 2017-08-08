Claim: Trump's real enemy is not of this world

Since Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, the American left seems to have lost its mind.

Violent protests in the streets and attacks on Trump supporters.

The attempted assassination of a Republican congressman.

Threats to murder the president, including calls by well-known left-wing activists for “jihad” and gory depictions of Trump’s severed head.

Conspiracy theories about Russian plots.

And hysterical rhetoric about a “resistance” dedicated to overthrowing the duly elected commander in chief.

The bottom line is Trump is not only merely conventional political opposition.

One talk-show host, former law-enforcement officer and current pastor believes President Trump is facing nothing less than full-fledged spiritual warfare. Pastor Carl Gallups was one of President Trump’s earliest and most vocal Christian backers. And he contends the opposition to Trump is demonic.

In his new book “When The Lion Roars,” Gallups analyzes the signs of the times, showing how harbingers of the last days can be seen in the daily headlines. And in recent media appearances he’s contending the depraved opposition to the president was predicted in the Scriptures.

“The Bible speaks in the last days of being given over to a depraved mind, of truth being thrown to the ground, eventually there will come the man of lawlessness, who the world will gather around and say … this man is like God,” the pastor recently said on “The Jim Bakker Show.” “There will be a generation like us that sees that, I don’t know if it’s us, but this is what I’m saying, it’s complex. This is what’s happening before our eyes … truth has been turned upside down.”

Gallups suggested the country itself is under demonic attack.

“We are in the throes of an attempted takeover of this nation,” he claimed. “And it’s been a long time coming. We are the largest Christian nation the planet has ever seen. With all of its evil, we’re the best there is. And that’s it. Satan hates us; we’re his target. The globalists hate us because in order for the Antichrist to come to power, America has to somehow go away. The constitutional republic, the national sovereignty, the military might and the economic engine has to go away or the globalists can’t seize control. We’re watching all of that in action.

“It’s spiritual and it’s demonic,” the pastor said.

Yet why are the forces of evil so opposed to the president?

A number of pastors and spiritual leaders have claimed Trump’s election was a “reprieve” for America and a response to prayer. One author, the “fireman prophet” Mark Taylor, claims he received a direct prophecy from God in 2011 telling him Trump would become president.

Taylor chronicles the extraordinary story in his new book “The Trump Prophecies.” He also predicted the ferocity of the opposition against Trump, but Taylor said the president would overcome it all.

“They [the enemy] will say things about this man, but it will not affect him, and they shall say it rolls off of him like the duck, for as the feathers of a duck protect it, so shall My feathers protect this next president,” according to Taylor’s prophecy. Taylor also says “the enemy will quake and shake and fear this man.”

“The Trump Prophecies” also predicts specific actions Trump will be able to undertake, including a dramatic restructuring of the Supreme Court and the restoration of America’s close relationship with the Jewish state of Israel. In this way, Taylor writes, God is using Trump to further His own glory. President Trump is thus a threat to the demonic left which wishes to tear down the United States because it is a Christian power.

Thus, it is not surprising Trump isn’t just facing threats or protests – he’s confronting full-fledged spiritual warfare. Gallups also referenced the spiritual opposition Trump has drawn but similarly claimed it would be impotent. He alluded to the effort by thousands of self-described witches to target the president with an occult ritual.

“I don’t put any credence in the powers of these witches; they can do their own thing. But the point is the demonic realm is focused on this one guy,” said Gallups. “The darkness is flooding in. I’m not trying to be pessimistic. This may be the last sane administration, the last government opportunity we have in America.

“We’ve got a president that wants secure borders, and the powers that be won’t allow him to do it. We’ve got a shadow government that’s been trying to destroy us for decades telling him what to do. We’re on the brink, folks!”

Yet the forces of opposition to President Trump aren’t being expressed only in spiritual terms or even in terms of opposition to Trump as a man. It has metastasized into hatred for the entire country. As Rush Limbaugh recently observed, the left has developed a hatred for Western civilization, and it hates Trump because the president has pledged to defend both Western culture and the country.

Chris Buskirk, co-author with Seth Leibsohn of the new book “American Greatness: How Conservatism Inc. Missed The 2016 Election & What The D.C. Establishment Needs To Learn,” pointed to President Trump’s recent speech in Poland in defense of Western civilization as proof the commander-in-chief understands the fundamental issues of the day.

“This is somebody who gets it,” he told WND. “This is somebody who understands that Western civilization is uniquely valuable and the United States has a leading role to play in Western civilization and in the defense of Western civilization. When I heard the president’s speech in Poland, I thought to myself, ‘This is better than I ever thought!’ And I thought he was going to be really good! So it’s really exceeded all expectations.”

“American Greatness” covers how Trump emerged from nowhere to conquer the Republican establishment. It explores the intellectual roots behind the Trump movement and explains why the national media and the radical left missed the impending political earthquake of the 2016 election.

Buskirk also noted the president’s recent speech in Poland revealed the left’s hatred for patriotism, family and religion, concepts that until recently would have been regarded self-evidently as good.

“I thought the speech was fantastic,” said Buskirk. “[But] I’m looking at something on [the left-wing website] Vox right now and they are saying ‘Trump’s speech in Poland sounded like an alt-right manifesto’ and underneath that they have a quote from the speech where he says, ‘for family, for freedom, for country and for God.’ Now, I heard that and of course I was thrilled to hear him say those words yesterday. Now you look at Vox.com, a very left-wing outlet, and this is what they think ‘alt-right’ is. ‘For family?’ ‘For freedom?’ ‘For country?’ ‘For God?’ I guess they’re opposed to all those things. They say they’re opposed to the alt-right, they say that’s the definition of alt-right; well, OK, if that’s it!

“Most people in this country, when they hear ‘for family, for freedom, for country and for God,’ they think that’s America, and they’re thrilled to hear the president talk about it in unapologetic terms with a confidence and really a swagger that we need to get back. And you know, you can tell something about a man from who his enemies are. Washington Post, Vox, The Atlantic, CNN, MSNBC – they hated it. That should tell you everything you need to know.”

