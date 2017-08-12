Clash, injuries at Virginia Unite the Right rally

(London Daily Mail) Violence erupted and riot police were deployed to extinguish a planned rally where thousands of white nationalists were expected to gather for an alt-right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

At least two people were seriously injured during a destructive clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters at Emancipation Park before the controversial Unite the Right rally, which was called off by the state.

First Lady Melania Trump admonished the day’s outcome, tweeting: ‘Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence.’