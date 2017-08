(Newsbusters) If the late Tuesday and early Wednesday Don Lemon-led CNN Tonight wouldn’t go down in infamy for its deranged reaction to President Trump’s Arizona rally, the 1:00 a.m. hour drove the nail in the coffin.

Most significantly, Lemon falsely claimed that Ronald Reagan already had Alzheimer’s Disease while President and Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter’s fear-mongering got smashed to pieces by conservative Ben Ferguson.

It was just past the 1:08 a.m. Eastern mark when Lemon promoted fake news about Reagan: