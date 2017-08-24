Coach forces high school cheerleaders into splits

(9 NEWS) DENVER – Editor’s note: the video included in this story is difficult to watch and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Denver Police are now investigating incidents involving multiple cheerleaders and the cheer coach at East High School, 9Wants to Know has learned. The cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal and Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel have all been placed on leave.

During the first week of cheer camp for East High School in June, Ally Wakefield, an incoming freshman was surrounded by new teammates, and forced, by the recently hired cheer coach, into an extended split position.