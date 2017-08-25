College Republicans targeted as hate group

(College Fix) The president of the San Diego State College Republicans is facing threats and demands for his resignation over a letter from the political club calling on the school’s Muslim Student Association to condemn the recent terror attack in Barcelona.

The letter, signed by SDSU College Republicans Chairman Brandon Jones, stated in part that “until radical Islamic terrorism is disavowed by the Muslim Student Organization at SDSU, we cannot move forward in creating an inclusive environment for all students on campus.” It added the Muslim Student Association’s leadership should resign if they do not disavow Islamic terrorism.

The letter caused an uproar.