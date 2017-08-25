Confessions of a vote fraudster

I have a confession to make.

I’m going public now with a crime I committed a long time ago and, my lawyers have assured me, the statute of limitations is up, though I have some doubts whether Jerry Brown, the governor of my former home state of California, will see it that way.

About 30 years ago, while living in the Golden State, I voted illegally.

I had lived in Los Angeles for about 10 years before moving to Sacramento. I was shuttling back and forth for a while, but I registered to vote in Sacramento. But, on Election Day, I found myself back in L.A. I didn’t want to miss out on voting, particularly in the statewide and national candidates and ballot issues, so I went to my old polling place in L.A. I figured I would still be registered there – and it worked.

That’s how easy it was. I didn’t have to prove myself eligible with identification, so – voila.

I think about this often when I hear the “experts” insisting that voter fraud is not really a problem. I always note how the most vociferous of them almost all belong to one party. I don’t think I have to name it, do I?

The shrieking and howling and gnashing of teeth is palpable today because President Donald Trump has a commission investigating voter fraud. I believe the evidence of widespread voter fraud will be a lot easier to find that it will be to find even the scantest trace of proof that the president colluded with Russia to subvert Hillary Clinton’s election campaign in 2016.

Doth the “voter fraud deniers,” as I like to call them, protest too much?

You bet they do. And there’s a reason for it. There’s motivation behind it. They know they don’t have nearly as much real, legitimate voter support as they appear to have at election time. And, once that cat is out of the bag, the jig is up.

There is some obvious evidence already that cannot be ignored – except by people who know more about it than I do.

There was a study released last week that showed several major cities in California had more people registered to vote than were eligible to vote. I already figured that out many years ago when I voted in Los Angeles and was no longer eligible to do so.

And then there were those shocking videos produced by James O’Keefe and Project Veritas that revealed top Democratic Party apparatchiks were actively recruiting non-eligible folks to vote.

Then there is the question of illegal voters living in sanctuary cities – which permit them to vote in local elections that often take place coinciding with state and national elections. How does one stop them from voting on state and national matters that are all on one ballot?

And there’s one more thing I’d like to throw into the mix – though I hardly doubt this represents a comprehensive list of reasons we absolutely know voter fraud is a reality.

Have you heard of identity theft?

Of course you have.

You can’t not hear about it. It’s one of the biggest stories of the 21st century. Almost everyone has been victimized by it in some way. I have been a victim several times, a fact that I can use for a defense if Jerry Brown ever comes after me on my admission, ha-ha.

If identity theft and identity fraud is epidemic, as it seems to be, why should anyone believe voter fraud is not?

Does that make sense?

It certainly doesn’t to me. But I’m neither a Democrat nor a member of the so-called “mainstream media” anymore, as I was 30 years ago when I committed this egregious crime. And, I’m not a fool.

