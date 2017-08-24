Conflict between Trump, Congress escalates

(Washington Post) The conflict between President Trump and Congress escalated a day after he threatened to shut down the federal government over funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall as well as targeted opponents in Congress, aggravating tensions as a difficult legislative agenda looms.

Trump is now at odds not only with Democrats, who cemented their objections to funding the wall Wednesday, but also with Republicans, who must reconcile his brash rhetoric with the governing realities of Congress.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) played down the prospect of a shutdown, telling reporters Wednesday that even if the wall debate remains unresolved, Congress probably would pass a stopgap extension of funding to prevent a lapse when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.