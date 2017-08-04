Congress targets 'pay-to-slay' jackpot for terrorists

A Palestinian Authority program that pays salaries to terrorists imprisoned for crimes against Israelis and others has been put in a bull’s-eye by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

As WND has reported numerous times, the Palestinian Authority routinely rewards terrorists and the surviving families of suicide bombers.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted Thursday, however, to proceed with the Taylor Force Act, which would defund the PA “until they cease and denounce their ‘Pay to Slay’ policy, which rewards terrorists and their families for acts against Israel and the United States,” according to the non-profit legal group Liberty Counsel.

The organization points out that the PA is paying more than $300 million annually to terrorists and their families.

Meanwhile, the U.S. provides more than $700 million in direct and indirect aid to the Palestinians.

“American taxpayer dollars are providing the funds to reward terrorists who kill American and Israeli citizens,” Liberty Counsel explained. “As soon as attackers are arrested, the PA provides canteen expenses, salary and health benefits. A government job upon release is guaranteed for those sentenced to five or more years. The families of ‘martyrs’ also receive large payments for the loss of their family member.”

The law is named after Taylor Force, a former U.S. Army officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan before he was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist while a civilian in Israel. It would require the PA to revoke any law or plan “that uses the sentence or period of incarceration to determine the level of compensation paid.”

The secretary of state would also be required to certify that the PA “has terminated payments for acts of terrorism against American and Israeli citizens after the attackers being fairly tried and who have been imprisoned for such acts of terrorism, including the family members of the convicted individuals.”

Mat Staver, the president of Christians in Defense of Israel, commended the Senate panel for advancing a bill that would “cut the supply of blood money to the Palestinian Authority to murder innocent Israelis and Americans.”

“We cannot reward acts of terrorism like the one that tragically took the life of Taylor Force. ‘Pay to Slay’ must end,” he said. “This legislation will now force the Palestinian Authority to face the consequences of its horrendous violence or end this abhorrent practice immediately. It’s unconscionable that even one American taxpayer dollar has been used to brainwash young Palestinians to hate the Jewish people and to pay terrorists to ruthlessly murder Israelis and Americans.”

WND reported in April the PA, in defiance of concerns expressed by the U.S. and other Western nations to stop using their funding to subsidize terror, announced raises for the families of terrorists.

Palestinian Media Watch cited Muhammad Sbeihat, the secretary-general of the National Association of the Martyrs’ Families of Palestine, the PLO organization making payments to the families of “martyrs.”

“In the upcoming period, the allowances of the Martyrs’ families will be linked to the cost of living index, which will cause an improvement in these allowances, if only slightly,” Sbeihat said.

PMW said the fact that the PA is “raising the amount of the allowances to martyrs’ families, even slightly, at this time is in direct defiance of the United States.”

PMW exposed in 2011 the Palestinian Authority’s payment of salaries to imprisoned terrorists and allowances to families of terrorist martyrs. In 2016, it reported evidence the PA was lying when it claimed to have stopped payments to prisoners.

At that time, the PA was providing a one-time payment of 6,000 shekels to the family of a suicide bomber who tries to kill Israelis.

Monthly payments follow of 1,400 shekels, plus 400 more for a spouse, 200 more for each child and an additional 300 if they are residents of Jerusalem, PMW reported.

The report said the payments were going to more than 32,000 families.

WND reported last year that members of the Palestinian Authority military wing who are convicted of terrorist acts – but not killed – not only get paid while behind bars, they get regular promotions, a cash bonus and a guaranteed salary.

PMW’s report at the time, by Itamar Marcus and Nan Jacques Zilberdik, focused on Palestinian Authority rewards for those who are convicted and jailed for taking part in the “resistance,” or terror acts.

The terrorist who drove the vehicle for Muhammad Al-Faqih in a drive-by attack that left a rabbi dead, Muhammad Amira, will reach the rank of general after 20 years in prison. When Amira is released, he will receive a bonus and a guaranteed salary.

That’s in addition to the salary he’s receiving while behind bars.

Al-Faqih allegedly murdered a father of 10 in the drive-by shooting near Hebron. He was killed in a confrontation with Israeli soldiers later.

Amira, a member of the PA Security Forces, was arrested for driving the vehicle used in the drive-by.

PMW reported that based on a chart published in 2013 by WAFA, the Palestinian Authority’s news agency, PA military achieve the rank of general after 20 to 25 years in prison.

The chart:

“Should Amira, the driver of [Mickey] Mark’s shooter, be released from prison, he would return to the Palestinian military and receive a salary according to his new rank,” PMW’s report explained.

The 10 accomplices arrested, which included weapons suppliers, are not in the PA Security Forces. But the report said they will be rewarded with raises in civil service rank for their time in prison.

“This will guarantee that they will receive high salaries upon release from prison,” PMW’s report said.

The chart:

In 2015, WND reported Norwegian officials called on the Palestinians to drop a program that uses funding from U.S. and other Western nations’ taxpayers to pay salaries to jailed murderers.

Borge Brende, the Norwegian foreign minister, confirmed then in a report in the daily Dagen newspaper that he told PA President Mahmoud Abbas to cancel the payments, according to Palestinian Media Watch.

