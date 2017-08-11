Congressman pushes House vote on clean repeal of Obamacare

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Rep. Jim Jordan said Friday that he’s pushing a clean Obamacare repeal bill in the House in an end-run move around leadership.

“It’s the same exact legislation we passed 18 months ago — we all voted for, the Senate voted for. We want to bring this to the floor. Our leadership won’t do that. So the only way to go around them is to start what’s called a discharge petition,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican and a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said on Fox News.

Mr. Jordan said he plans to begin gathering signatures for the petition Friday, and when he gets the required number, he’ll call for a vote.