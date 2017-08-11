Congresswoman facing prison time for tax fraud conviction

(Graham Media Group) – Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s attorney made his case Monday afternoon for why her convictions on 18 federal mail, wire and tax fraud charges should be thrown out, or that she be given a new trial.

The 12-term congresswoman from Jacksonville was convicted in May of taking money raised for the One Door for Education Foundation and lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms. Prosecutors convinced a jury that Brown used the unregistered charity as a personal slush fund.

Brown arrived at the Federal Courthouse with the Rev. Jessie Jackson and other supporters nearly an hour before the 3 p.m. hearing. Brown said she’ll let her attorney do all the talking, but she had asked the community to come out to support her.

“She’s everything to us, and for them to railroad her like that and to try to put her in jail, it sends a bad message,” Brown supporter Datra Purcell said. “It’s just bad. The system is bad.”