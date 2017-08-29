Consumer confidence jumps in August

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) — U.S. consumer confidence jumped for the second straight month in August, surpassing expectations amid buoyant feelings about the present situation, according to a monthly survey released Tuesday.

However, the survey showed consumers’ are not expecting the economy to improve much in the short-term, the Conference Board said.

The Consumer Confidence Index jumped nearly three points to 122.9, while the present situation index added nearly six points to 151.2, near a 16-year high. But the expectations index was up just a point to 104, after jumping more than three points in July.