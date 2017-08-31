Cop shot to death, 2 other officers injured in California

(New York Post) A gunman with an AK-style assault rifle shot three cops in California on Wednesday — one fatally — as they tried to serve him with a search warrant, reports say.

The officers had been part of a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Task Force team, which was conducting a grand theft auto operation at a local Ramada Inn at around noon, according to KCRA.

They had just knocked on a suspect’s door and announced themselves when the man took out a “high-powered” rifle and began blasting, officials said.

A sheriff’s deputy and two California Highway Patrol officers wound up being hit, the deputy fatally.