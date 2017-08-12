Cop's glasses camera captures shooting up close

(CBS News) A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 35 years for opening fire at a police officer, striking him four times, in a shooting captured by a camera in the officer’s glasses.

Solicitor Duffie Stone announced Wednesday that a jury found 29-year-old Malcolm Orr of Estill guilty of attempted murder and possessing a weapon in a violent crime. Orr received the maximum sentence for each charge.

Stone said Estill Officer Quincy Smith was responding to a call on New Year’s Day 2016 about someone trying to snatch groceries from customers. Smith spotted Orr walking from the store while holding his cellphone to his ear and ordered him to stop. Smith threatened to use his Taser if Orr didn’t remove his other hand from his pocket.