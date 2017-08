(KUSA) A Mesa County deputy who conducted a traffic stop 13 miles from the Utah border Tuesday morning found not only that a 13-year-old was driving a vehicle in question, but also that there were 23 packages containing crystal meth inside.

The two passengers inside the vehicle, identified as German Michel-Arreola, 22, and Irene Michel-Arreola, 19, were taken into custody and being held in the Mesa County Detention facility.