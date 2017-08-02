News reporter punched in face in live broadcast

(CBS NEWS) — A Russian television correspondent was dealt a serious blow Wednesday, in a literal sense, as he attempted to cover celebrations marking a national holiday in honor of Russia’s Airborne Troops.

The NTV correspondent was reporting live from Moscow’s Gorky Park, where men who served as paratroopers in Russia’s compulsory military service traditionally gather on August 2 to mark the national Day of Russia’s Airborne Troops.

In a tradition praised by few Russians, the former paratroopers gather at Gorky Park and others around the country and generally make merry, which often involves heavy consumption of alcohol and results in many jumping, swimming and falling into water fountains.