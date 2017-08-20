Could this be Obama's civilian militia?

Re: “Obama’s ‘civilian national security force'” (July 15, 2008)

Mr. Farah,

Like you, I was certainly surprised to hear Obama’s 2008 announcement regarding a civilian militia. I never heard much about it until it was announced. I have Googled Obama’s civilian militia or civilian national security force several times and found nothing. Maybe my Google info is too vague or too specific. I did find your column published on July 15, 2008. I have asked on Twitter if anyone knew anything about Obama’s civilian militia, and I have never received or seen a response.

I have given much thought to the Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown incidents as well as other demonstrations/riots since 2012. I realize people become upset when a young person loses his life and some act out their emotions. I realize the disappointment of people when their candidate loses; however, I do not recall the demonstrations/riots I have witnessed in the last four to five years with the destruction of private property, municipal properties (police cars, etc), looting and the loss of life.

It has been reported that many of the rioters were outsiders of the area of riots. One cannot help but notice the black dress and covered faces of rioters in the past two to three years. They almost resemble the dress of ISIS. Also, I have heard reports that many of the rioters were paid a sum of money each night they rioted.

With all this said, I have often wondered if these rioters could be a civilian militia, one that doesn’t protect but destroys. Many times, I heard that the “U.S. would be turned upside-down and inside-out,” which appears to be happening.

If you can add some additional info regarding this militia, I would appreciate any info that would disprove my fears.

Cordially,

Sandra