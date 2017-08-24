Councilman charged with pawning city laptop 9 times

(Flint Journal) A Flint city councilman pawned his city-issued laptop for a $100 loan nine times over the course of two years, police say.

Flint police swore out a single misdemeanor warrant against First Ward Councilman Eric Mays over the allegations Wednesday, Aug. 23, before Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford II.

In court, police said the city councilman began pawning his laptop to Music Man Pawnshop – located across the street from Flint City Hall – on Jan. 15, 2015.

Occasionally, he would pick up the computer from the shop only to pawn it back to Music Man the next day, police said.