Crackdown on criminals nets 1.5 million tons … of trash

A new crackdown on worldwide crime has netted 1.5 million tons … of trash.

According to officials, a recent worldwide enforcement effort was conducted to target the illegal shipment and disposal of wastes.

Electronics waste, plastics waste, medical wastes, construction wastes and more.

The 30-day campaign involved police, customs, border and environmental agencies from 43 nations.

Spokesman Joseph Poux, chairman of the international Pollution Crime Working Group and deputy chief in the U.S. Department of Justice, said the campaign “shows what can be accomplished when countries work together to detect, disrupt and deter pollution crime.”

The working group is part of INTERPOL, which explained: “Waste crime is a worldwide concern: of the 275 million tons of plastic waste generated in 2010, up to 12.7 million tons were illegally dumped into the ocean; while in 2014, only 10-40 per cent of the 42 million tons of electronic waste generated globally was disposed of through the proper channels. When hazardous waste is improperly disposed, it contaminates the water, soil and air, threatening global health and safety.”

Poux said the action should be considered by organized criminal groups as a warning “that they will be caught.”

The organizers reported most of the illegal waste uncovered was metal or electronic, largely from the automobile industry worldwide.

They found 226 waste crimes and more than 400 administrative violations.

“Criminal cases included 141 shipments carrying a total of 14,000 tons of illegal waste were identified, as well as 85 sites where more than one million tons of waste was illegally disposed. Some 326 individuals and 244 companies were reported to be involved in criminal or administrative violations in total,” their report found.

Cooperating in the crackdown were the European Union Network for the Implementation and Enforcement of Environmental Law as well as the Environment Project Regional Enforcement Network for Chemicals and Waste in Asia.

