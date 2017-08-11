Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

One day a duck went to the supermarket. He went up and down the aisles. Then he walked up to the store manager and said, “Got any duck food?”

The manager replied, “No, we only have people food here.” The duck left.

The next day the duck went back to the supermarket. He went up and down the aisles. He walked up to the manager and said, “Got any duck food?”

The manager replied, “No! We only sell people food here, and if you ask me again I’ll nail your feet to the floor!” The duck left.

The duck returned to the supermarket the next day. He walked up and down the aisles. He walked up to the manager and asked, “Got any nails?”

“No,” replied the manager.

“In that case,” said the duck, “got any duck food?”

