Dems: Sheriff Joe pardon win for 'white supremacy'

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Democrats on Monday slammed the prospect of President Trump granting a pardon to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, saying it would mark a win for “white supremacy” and set the stage for the commander-in-chief to use his constitutional power to keep his family out of legal trouble.

Rep. Ruben Gallego told reporters ahead of Mr. Trump’s visit to Phoenix Tuesday the reasoning behind an Arpaio pardon would be two-fold: to placate the president’s “very xenophobic, racist base” and give the public a preview of what would happen if members of his family face legal action as a result of Russian interference in the 2016 election.