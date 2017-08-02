Designer babies? What could possibly go wrong?

Designer jeans or designer genes? Have it your way!

Who can forget the Burger King mantra “Have it Your Way” that translated into holding the pickles, adding extra cheese, or basically just getting what you want when faced with the lurid alternative of a prepackaged deal like a McDonald’s Big Mac. Think of it! – having to buy, let alone eat, something as is. Unthinkable!

Choice is where it’s at, right? Choice of gender! Choice of school! Choice of spelling! Choice of food, faith, and whatever else the human being may be led to fancy is within their purview. And while having the moon your way – that rock could be rebranded – may not be on the menu, having the offspring of your choice … well, that’s here, baby!

Scientists at Oregon Health and Science University have done it. Huffington Post wants you to know, “The OHSU research is believed to have broken new ground both in the number of embryos experimented upon and by demonstrating it is possible to safely and efficiently correct defective genes that cause inherited diseases, according to Technology Review, which first reported the news.”

Sounds good? Of course it does.

Who doesn’t want to cure disease, especially for wee little babies? And yet the inherent temptation of mankind to step ever further into the realm of Creator, taking positions that impose man-made sensibilities onto others and smudging that line of can vs. should, is ever present.

The gleeful assurance that “None of the embryos were allowed to develop for more than a few days” is provided by OHSU for the sake of those who may take issue with these experiments being allowed to live. Already the line is blurred, and those who should know – scientists – that embryos are human beings in their earliest developmental stages, forget. Or at least the terms have changed to protect the choice of those who prefer their truth without pickles or extra cheese.

Check out the video below to learn more about embryonic gene editing and other disturbingly, discomfiting procedures that modern scientists have in mind for your DNA:

“She’s having a baby” is now “She’s conducting research.”

Have it your way.

Fake news? You decide

Breaking news this past week: President Donald J. Trump removed a federal judge for allowing Sharia law to be practiced in America. The charge? According to As American As Apple Pie:

Judge Mahal al Alallaha-Smith of the 22nd District Federal Court of Appeals stated that the following are allowed between family members as prescribed by Sharia law: A man who finds his Godly wife in the arms of another may beat her in a non-life-threatening manner as prescribed by the Koran. The punishment of death for laying with another man in her own bed cannot be enforced on American soil, but the woman can be beaten daily for a period of ten years. A family in need of expansion shall allow the marriage of first cousins for one generation as prescribed by the Koran. Women in those families can marry as young as 9 but won’t be allowed to consummate until they hit maturity as prescribed in the Koran.

Snopes calls the piece out as pure satire. As well they should. “Alallaha-Smith” is not a real person, let alone a judge. The snapshot Apple Pie used was a rip-off from a CNN piece about Halim Dhandina, a Superior Court Judge in Los Angeles.

Funny, right?

Hardly. That this story grew any legs at all is manifestly disturbing. Satire is supposed to be just that: something so farcical that it hits the viewer over the head with the ridiculousness of what others or one’s self is doing.

But what has our country been doing? Committing national suicide?

It’s not funny. Neither is the fact that Americans did not automatically reject Apple Pie’s piece as patently absurd.

World News Today 365 sure didn’t find the story unthinkable. Neither did myriad news sites that picked up the thread, spinning it out across the airwaves to infuriate Americans and, perhaps, embolden those who are pro-Sharia … especially when the “judge’s” ruling allegedly took place in – guess where? – Dearborn, Michigan.

Home of stoning, if you recall. Only five short years have passed since the following video of a public event was filled – in which not all were treated equally, certainly not as pertains to freedom of religion and free speech. Take a peek and remember this day in Dearborn, Michigan 2012:

But Dearborn is now touted as the Muslim Capital of the United States. In 2015, it ushered in a first for the USA – a Muslim-dominant city council. Oh, boy! Let the stirrings of “God Bless America” abound!

We need help. We need it fast before the unthinkable and formerly laughable leaves one and all crying about what we’ve lost … and what we failed to protect!

Don’t believe it? Take a more detailed walk through Dearborn, Michigan:

Coming soon to a city near you. And that’s no joke.

Scientists solve a Mediterranean mystery

Ancient battles. Diasporas. Human history is rife with bloody migrations, populations wiped out, and tales of the conquered. But one mystery of a disappearing people may now be solved … such as where the Canaanites went after the walls of Jericho came tumbling down.

Ironically, despite the Canaanites taking credit for one of the first alphabets, the only written record of these people come from their Egyptian, Greek and Hebrew conquerors. And typically, the victorious do not write the most unbiased accounts of their victories. Quite the opposite.

So, what did happen to the Canaanites? Were they expunged from the face of the earth? Driven to dust and no more?

According to New Scientist:

The new account of the Canaanites comes from an impartial source: the ancient DNA from five skeletons unearthed from a Canaanite burial site in the Lebanese city of Sidon. The two males and three females date from the Bronze Age, 3700 years ago. After comparing the Canaanite DNA with that from 99 living Lebanese volunteers, the team found that almost 90 per cent of present day Lebanese DNA is shared with the Canaanites, suggesting that biblical reports of their annihilation were greatly exaggerated.

Who’d have thought?

The video below from Ancient Mystery supplies a colorful overview of a people who, whatever else they may be guilty of, apparently knew how to survive even the wrath of God: