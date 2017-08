(Movieguide) Jim Carrey is a multi-talented actor and comedian, known just as much for his visceral dramatic roles (THE TRUMAN SHOW and ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND) as he is his zany, off-the-wall comedic ones (LIAR LIAR and ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE). However, one thing the celebrity is not so famous for is his philosophical musings on forgiveness, grace and omnipresence. It’s little wonder a video containing his thoughts on those very subjects has gone viral.