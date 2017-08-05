Dinesh D'Souza takes back Facebook page

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza announced Friday that he is back in charge of his own Facebook page, after he and his promotion team were locked out of the social media site by hackers, only days after the launch of his new book arguing fascism and Nazism are ideological spawns of the left.

“Dear friends, I am pleased to report that I have full control over my Facebook page once again,” he said in a statement. “Thank you for your support and patience this week – your messages and calls to Facebook accelerated the restoration process greatly.”

WND had reported the author of “The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of American Left,” revealed unidentified hackers posted spam, including inappropriate content, starting about midday Tuesday.

He said he was unable to make posts on his own page.

That erupted only a day after the release of his book, which Friday was No. 21 in books on Amazon, and No. 1 in books on conservatism & liberalism, radicalism and nation. It was getting an average of four stars among those rating it.

Chad Abbott, who manages D’Souza’s Facebook page, explained to WND that his team was able to hide the hackers’ spam posts from the page. But D’Souza and his team were unable to make any new posts.

As WND reported in an interview story, “The Big Lie” contests the conventional wisdom that the ideologies behind genocidal tyrants Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler belong on the right side of the political spectrum.

During the 2016 election, D’Souza’s documentary and companion book “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party” was credited with helping curb the effectiveness of the left’s “race card” by documenting the Democratic Party’s history of racism and exposing its tactic of projecting its own sins on Republicans.

In the “The Big Lie,” D’Souza describes the left’s current resistance to Trump as an attempted coup carried out by an alliance of the Democratic Party with the media, Hollywood and large parts of academia that casts the president as an American version of Hitler or Mussolini.

The “fascism card,” D’Souza says, has been used by the left as a rationalization to deploy any means necessary to destroy Trump.

“So, I think most of the Democrats know that what they’re doing against Trump is abnormal behavior, but they think it’s abnormal behavior that is warranted under the circumstances,” he said.

D’Souza turns the tables on the Democratic left, showing through historical analysis that fascism and Nazism are ideological kins not of the right but of modern progressivism. It’s the “resistance” against Trump, he argues, that is using Nazi intimidation tactics.

He told WND the left was unable to refute a single fact in “Hillary’s America,” and he predicts the same will be true of his new book.

“It has devastating facts,” he said.

He pointed to the many progressives who praised Mussolini in the 1920s, including Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and had “nice things to say” about Hitler, even as late as the end of World War II, including John F. Kennedy.

“This all today forces us to reconsider what was going on and also makes us suspect that the story that we were told about it leaves a lot out,” D’Souza told WND.

He acknowledges that during World War II, economist and philosopher Friedrich Hayek argued in his seminal book “The Road to Serfdom” that fascism, National Socialism and socialism had common roots. More recently, National Review editor Jonah Goldberg, in his book “Liberal Fascism,” pushed back against the conventional wisdom, demonstrating the American left’s ideological ties to European fascism.

But D’Souza said he goes further than Goldberg, equating the modern American left with Nazism as well as with fascism.

